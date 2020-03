March 16 (Reuters) - ASX:

* AIR NEW ZEALAND SECURITIES ON ASX WILL BE PLACED IN TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT

* AIR NZ NEEDS TIME TO ASSESS OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL IMPACT OF INCREASED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS BY NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT

* AIR NZ SECURITIES WILL REMAIN IN TRADING HALT UNTIL EARLIER OF COMMENCEMENT OF NORMAL TRADING ON 18 MARCH OR WHEN ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: