Feb 16 (Reuters) - Asymchem Laboratories Tian Jin Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 2.3 BILLION YUAN ($329.23 million) VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES TO REPLENISH WORKING CAPITAL

* SAYS TO WITHDRAW SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT APPLICATION FOR 2019 FROM SECURITIES REGULATOR