BRIEF-Asymchem Says Manufacturing Operations Resumed On February 10 Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* ASYMCHEM ASSURES BUSINESS CONTINUITY AMID THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* ASYMCHEM - ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS HAD RESUMED ON FEBRUARY 10, 2020

* ASYMCHEM - DELAYS IN NORMAL OPERATION HAVE BEEN MINIMAL DUE TO REMOTE LOCATIONS OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHINA

* ASYMCHEM- TO DATE ASYMCHEM HAS NOT HAD ANY PERSONNEL AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* ASYMCHEM - CO'S U.S. AND EUROPEAN OFFICES HAVE REMAINED OPENED THROUGHOUT CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC