BRIEF-At Home Group Announces Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.04

* ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q3 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 7.1 PERCENT

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66 TO $0.68

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $939 MILLION TO $944 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77 TO $0.79

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75, REVENUE VIEW $922.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍NET SALES GREW 24.8% TO $213.0 MILLION FROM $170.7 MILLION IN QUARTER ENDED OCTOBER 29, 2016​

* SAYS ‍HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA IMPACTED EPS AND PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS BY APPROXIMATELY $0.01 DURING Q3 OF FISCAL 2018​

* QTRLY ‍ PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS $0.07​

* - EXPECTS FOR FY18 ‍NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MILLION TO $130 MILLION, NET OF ABOUT $110 MILLION OF ASSUMED SALE-LEASEBACK PROCEEDS​

* SEES ‍ FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 5.7% TO 6.0%​