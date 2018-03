BRIEF-At Home Group Q4 Adjusted Pro Forma Earnings Per Share $0.50

March 22 (Reuters) - At Home Group Inc:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 5.7 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2019 SALES $254 MILLION TO $257 MILLION

* Q4 SALES $293.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $286.4 MILLION

* SEES Q1 OF FISCAL 2019 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 1.5% TO 2.0%

* SEES 2019 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.5% TO 3.5%

* SEES Q1 OF FISCAL 2019 PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.25 TO $0.27

* SEES 2019 PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.18 TO $1.24

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.15, REVENUE VIEW $1.14 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.28, REVENUE VIEW $258.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S