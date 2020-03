March 26 (Reuters) - AT & S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG:

* IN VIEW OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, IT MUST BE ASSUMED THAT DEMAND WILL RECORD A DECLINE IN SOME OF AT&S’S CUSTOMER SEGMENTS

* IMPACT ON FINANCIAL YEAR 2020/21 CANNOT BE QUANTIFIED AT PRESENT

* THIS WILL VERY LIKELY LEAD TO DEVIATIONS FROM ANALYST ESTIMATES WHICH ARE CURRENTLY AVAILABLE.

* AT&S SITES IN EUROPE AND ASIA ARE NOW 100 PERCENT AVAILABLE.