BRIEF-AT & S Swings To Profit Of EUR 56.5 Million In 2017/18

May 7 (Reuters) - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG:

* INCREASED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY 21.7% TO EUR 991.8 MILLION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18

* RECORDED A 72.6% INCREASE IN EBITDA TO EUR 226.0 MILLION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18

* FY EBIT INCREASED TO EUR 90.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 6.6 MILLION)

* LOSS OF EUR -22.9 MILLION RECORDED IN PREVIOUS YEAR WAS TURNED INTO A PROFIT FOR YEAR OF EUR 56.5 MILLION IN 2017/18

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.10) PROPOSED

* OUTLOOK 2018/19: REVENUE GROWTH BY UP TO 6% AND EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 20 AND 23% TARGETED