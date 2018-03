BRIEF-ATA Enters Framework Agreement For Strategic Investment In B2B International Education Travel

March 26 (Reuters) - ATA Inc:

* ATA ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN CHINESE SERVICE PROVIDER OF B2B INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION TRAVEL

* ATA - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ATA WILL PROVIDE US$2.0 MILLION IN CONVERTIBLE BONDS, VALID FOR ONE YEAR AT AN 8% INTEREST RATE, TO BEIJING BIZTOUR

* ATA INC - ATA WILL BE GRANTED A 6-MONTH EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION PERIOD WITH BEIJING BIZTOUR DURING WHICH ATA WILL CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE