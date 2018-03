March 19 (Reuters) - Ata Inc:

* ATA REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THREE- AND NINE-MONTH TRANSITION PERIODS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 15.7 PERCENT TO RMB 316.4 MILLION

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ATA INC. $0.17

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ATA INC. BASIC AND DILUTED RMB 1.18