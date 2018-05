May 10 (Reuters) - ATA Inc:

* ATA REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS, PROVIDES UPDATE ON ATA ONLINE SALE TRANSACTION

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 218,500 VERSUS RMB 2.3 MILLION

* QTRLY GAAP LOSSES PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ATA INC. BASIC AND DILUTED RMB0.86

* QTRLY NON-GAAP LOSSES PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ATA INC. BASIC AND DILUTED RMB0.79