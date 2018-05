May 9 (Reuters) - ATAC Resources Ltd:

* ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES $3 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ATAC RESOURCES LTD - PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF UP TO $3 MILLION, TO CONSIST OF SALE OF UP TO 5 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH SHARES AT PRICE OF $0.60 PER SHARE

* ATAC RESOURCES LTD - FLOW-THROUGH FUNDS WILL BE USED TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY 10,000 METERS OF DIAMOND DRILLING AT ATAC'S OSIRIS PROJECT