BRIEF-Atalaya Mining Says No Impact Yet On Production Of Concentrate From Huelva

March 17 (Reuters) - Atalaya Mining PLC:

* ATALAYA MINING PLC - ACTIVITIES AT PROYECTO RIOTINTO CONTINUE WITH NO INTERRUPTION TO PRODUCTION WITH SOME RESTRICTIONS

* ATALAYA MINING PLC - TO DATE, THERE HAS BEEN NO IMPACT ON PRODUCTION OR SHIPMENT OF CONCENTRATE FROM HUELVA

* ATALAYA MINING PLC - THERE HAS BEEN NO SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION TO SUPPLY CHAIN OF COMPANY’S OPERATION FROM HUELVA

* ATALAYA MINING PLC - CURRENTLY MAINTAINS ITS PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* ATALAYA MINING PLC - RECENTLY IMPOSED NATIONAL RESTRICTIONS IN SPAIN HAVE NOT IMPACTED COMPANY`S OPERATIONS

* ATALAYA MINING PLC - POTENTIAL FUTURE IMPACT OF NATIONAL RESTRICTIONS IN SPAIN IS UNKNOWN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: