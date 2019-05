BRIEF-Atara Biotherapeutics Appoints Pascal Touchon As Chief Executive Officer

May 28 (Reuters) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS APPOINTS PASCAL TOUCHON PRESIDENT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - TOUCHON WAS MOST RECENTLY AT NOVARTIS ONCOLOGY AS GLOBAL HEAD, CELL & GENE AND MEMBER OF ONCOLOGY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - ISAAC CIECHANOVER STEPPED DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - DIETMAR BERGER, ATARA'S GLOBAL HEAD OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, HAS RESIGNED