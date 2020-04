April 2 (Reuters) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - BELIEVES IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO INITIATE A TAB-CEL BLA SUBMISSION FOR PATIENTS WITH EBV+ PTLD IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY PAUSE SCREENING AND ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS IN PHASE 1B STUDY OF ATA188 FOR MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS