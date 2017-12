BRIEF-Atara Biotherapeutics Gets FDA Clearance To Initiate Two Phase 3 Clinical Studies To Evaluate Tabelecleucel

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE TO INITIATE TWO PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDIES TO EVALUATE TABELECLEUCEL IN PATIENTS WITH RITUXIMAB-REFRACTORY EPSTEIN-BARR VIRUS ASSOCIATED POST-TRANSPLANT LYMPHOPROLIFERATIVE DISORDER (EBV+PTLD)

* ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS- RESULTS FROM FIRST TABELECLEUCEL PHASE 3 STUDY TO REACH PRIMARY ENDPOINT ARE EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

* ATARA-‍PLANS TO SUBMIT TABELECLEUCEL CMA APPLICATION IN EU FOR PATIENTS WITH RITUXIMAB-REFRACTORY EBV+PTLD POST HEMATOPOIETIC CELL TRANSPLANT IN H1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: