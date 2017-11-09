FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atara Biotherapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $1.02
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 1:24 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

BRIEF-Atara Biotherapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $1.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial results and recent highlights

* Q3 loss per share $1.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Sept 30, 2017 totaled $200.2 million

* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund planned operations into Q1 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

