BRIEF-Atara Biotherapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $1.02

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc
* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial results and recent highlights
* Q3 loss per share $1.02
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Sept 30, 2017 totaled $200.2 million
* Atara Biotherapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund planned operations into Q1 2019