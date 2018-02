Feb 21 (Reuters) - ATARI SA:

* KER VENTURES, LLC (COMPANY CONTROLLED BY FREDERIC CHESNAIS, CEO OF CO) PROCEEDED TO ACQUISITION OF 2,420,000 NEW ATARI SHARES

* ACQUISITION OF NEW ATARI SHARES BY KER VENTURES, LLC THROUGH EXERCISE OF STOCK WARRANTS

* KER VENTURES’ STAKE IN ATARI REMAINS UNCHANGED DUE TO THE ISSUE OF NEW SHARES‍​

* KER VENTURES THEN SOLD 2,200,000 ATARI SHARES ON THE MARKET