BRIEF-Atari Announces Two Blockchains And Crypto-Currencies Development Projects

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Atari Sa:

* ANNOUNCES TWO BLOCKCHAINS AND CRYPTO-CURRENCIES DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

* TAKES 15% STAKE IN INFINITY NETWORKS LTD (GIBRALTAR)

* SAYS CREATION OF ATARI TOKEN

* SECOND PROJECT IN PROGRESS IS THE STRENGTHENING OF THE PARTNERSHIP WITH PARIPLAY,

* SAYS INFINITY NETWORKS PLATFORM, CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRUCTION, WILL WORK USING CRYPTOCURRENCY, ATARI TOKEN

* SECOND PROJECT: IN ORDER TO LAUNCH IN 2018 CASINO PLATFORMS ACCEPTING CRYPTOCURRENCY

* DETAILS OF LAUNCH OF CRYPTO-CASINOS TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

* SAYS IN EXCHANGE FOR STAKE, PARTICIPATION IN EARNINGS AND FUTURE ROYALTIES OF INFINITY NETWORKS, GRANTS THEM LONG-TERM LICENSE TO USE ATARI BRAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)