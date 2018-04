BRIEF-Atari Finalises Agreement With Bayside Games On E-Sport

April 5 (Reuters) - ATARI SA:

* FINALISE AGREEMENT WITH BAYSIDE GAMES ON E-SPORT

* GRANTS LICENCE TO BAYSIDE GAMES FOR TOURNAMENT AND ‘PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER’ GAMES OF PHYSICAL SKILL‍​

* AGREEMENT WITH GAMBLING LICENSE AND EQUITY INVESTMENT BY ATARI

* GAME PLATFORM WILL OFFER REAL MONEY REMUNERATION, TO BE USING BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY‍​

* ATARI TO RECEIVE ROYALTIES WITH MINIMUM WARRANTIES ANS TO RECEIVE SECURITIES CONSISTING OF NEAR 15 PERCENT OT BAYSIDE GAMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)