April 18 (Reuters) - ATARI SA:

* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CAPITAL INCREASE WORTH EUR 5 MILLION

* THE NEW SHARES WILL BE OBJECT OF REQUEST TO ENTER EURONEXT PARIS MARKET

* OPERATION VALUE IS AT 10 PERCENT OF CAPITAL

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR VALORISATION OF PORTFOLIO OF OVER 200 GAMES AND POSSIBLE RIGHTS ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)