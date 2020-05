May 20 (Reuters) - Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS - ANNOUNCED A $215 MILLION SERIES D FINANCING

* ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS - FINANCING WAS LED BY BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES & ALSO INCLUDED ADAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, FUNDS MANAGED BY T. ROWE PRICE, OTHERS Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)