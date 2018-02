Feb 7 (Reuters) - ATEA ASA:

* Q4 REVENUE NOK ‍10.02​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL: NOK 9.62 BILLION)

* ‍EBIT IN Q4 2017 INCREASED BY 9.6% TO NOK 392 MILLION​

* Q4 EBITDA NOK ‍​488 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: NOK 471 MILLION)

* RESOLVED TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF NOK 6.50 PER SHARE AT THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)