April 9 (Reuters) - Atea ASA:

* VERDICT IN CASE IS EXPECTED IN LATE MAY 2018.

* PROSECUTOR HAS ASKED FOR A PENALTY TOWARD ATEA A/S (ATEA DENMARK) OF DKK 60 MILLION (USD 10.5 MILLION) IN EVENT OF A CONVICTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)