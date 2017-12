Dec 12 (Reuters) - Atea ASA:

* REDUCED CORPORATE TAX RATE ON NORWEGIAN OPERATIONS

* ‍CHANGE IN TAX RATE WILL REDUCE TAX EXPENSE TO BE INCURRED BY ATEA IN ITS NORWEGIAN SUBSIDIARIES FROM 2018​

* ‍REDUCTION IN TAX RATE WILL RESULT IN A ONE-TIME TAX EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 21 MILLION FOR ATEA IN Q4 2017​

* ‍REDUCTION IN TAX RATE WILL REDUCE VALUE OF ATEA'S DEFERRED TAX ASSETS BY APPROXIMATELY NOK 21 MILLION​