Feb 28 (Reuters) - Alphatec Holdings Inc:

* ATEC ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE EOS IMAGING

* PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $88 MILLION, PLUS DEBT RETIREMENT OF $33.9 MILLION, IN A COMBINATION OF CASH AND EQUITY

* EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO REVENUE, REVENUE GROWTH, ADJUSTED EBITDA, FREE CASH FLOW IN FIRST FY OF OPERATIONS FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE