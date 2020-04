April 8 (Reuters) - Alphatec Holdings Inc:

* ATEC ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2020 REVENUE RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC SAYS FULL YEAR 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE SUSPENDED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC SEES Q1 PRELIMINARY TOTAL REVENUE $29.6 MILLION TO $30.0 MILLION

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC SAYS FOLLOWING STRONG START TO YEAR, REVENUE WILL BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY COVID PANDEMIC IN NEAR TERM