April 27 (Reuters) - EOS IMAGING SA:

* ATEC TERMINATES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE EOS IMAGING

* COMPANY INTENDS TO EXPLORE OTHER STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS WITH EOS

* THIS DECISION FOLLOWS ATEC’S CONSIDERATION AND ANALYSIS OF EXPECTED ONGOING MARKET EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF TOA, ATEC AND PERCEPTIVE CREDIT HOLDINGS III, LP, HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE COMMITMENT LETTER FOR UP TO $160 MILLION IN SECURED DEBT FINANCING