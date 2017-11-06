BRIEF- atelier haruka announces IPO on Nagoya Stock Exchange Centrex on Dec. 7

Nov 6(Reuters) - atelier haruka Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Nagoya Stock Exchange Centrex on Dec. 7, 2017, under the symbol “6559”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 51,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 16,000 shares and privately held 35,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,400 yen per share with total offering amount will be 71.4 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Okasan Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, SBI Securities Co Ltd and MONEX Inc will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/R94akU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)