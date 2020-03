BRIEF-Ateme FY Net Profit Group Share Up At EUR 4.6 Million

March 26 (Reuters) - Ateme SA:

* ANNUAL RESULTS

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 4.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 66.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, NET FINANCIAL DEBT STOOD AT EUR -3.7 MILLION (CASH SURPLUS)

* END-DEC CASH FLOW INCREASED BY EUR 4.1 MILLION

* ATEME’S ACTIVITY IN THE ASIA-PACIFIC REGION WAS IMPACTED BY THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK EARLIER THIS YEAR

* END-DEC CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 10.3 MILLION EUROS COMPARED TO 6.2 MILLION EUROS IN 2018

* FOR THE MOMENT, WE ARE NOT ENCOUNTERING ANY MAJOR LOGISTICAL PROBLEMS

* GIVEN THE DEGREE OF UNCERTAINTY ASSOCIATED WITH THE PANDEMIC AND ITS EFFECTS ON THE MARKETS WE SERVE, WE ARE SUSPENDING THE TEMPORARY FINANCIAL TARGETS OF 20% REVENUE GROWTH BUSINESS

* POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 WITH POSTPONEMENT OF MAJOR SPORTING EVENTS SUCH AS UEFA EUROPEAN FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 AND TOKYO 2020 SUMMER OLYMPICS

* WE HAVE CONFIDENCE IN THE RESILIENCE OF OUR BUSINESS AND OUR ABILITY TO BOUNCE BACK

* WE DO NOT EXPECT SPECTACULAR SLOWDOWN IN OUR ACTIVITY IN SHORT TERM, TO BE SUPPORTED BY RECURRING REVENUE (AND CASH) FLOWS PUT IN PLACE SINCE BEGINNING OF 2019

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF FINANCIAL TARGETS DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS