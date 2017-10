BRIEF-Ateme H1 net result turns to profit of ‍0.3​ million euros

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ateme SA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR ‍0.3​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 1,1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 20.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍IN H2 2017 ATEME SHOULD BENEFIT FROM A RESEARCH TAX CREDIT OF EUR1.2 MILLION IN RESPECT OF 2016​

* ‍IN H2 2017 ATEME SHOULD BENEFIT FROM OTHER SUBSIDIES OF UP TO EUR0.7 MILLION​

* ‍TARGETS FOR 2017 AND 2018 ARE CONFIRMED AT 30% AVERAGE ANNUAL REVENUES GROWTH AND DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING PROFIT IN % FROM 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)