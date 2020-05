BRIEF-Ateme Q1 Total Revenue Down At 12.4 Million Euros

May 6 (Reuters) - ATEME SA:

* FIRST QUARTER 2020 REVENUES

* WELL POSITIONED TO WEATHER THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* FULL OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY THROUGHOUT COVID-19 CRISIS

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 12.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 CRISIS LED TO CANCELATION OF SOME ORDERS, WHILE WE EXPECT SOME BUSINESS TO SHIFT TO SECOND HALF - CEO

* THE SECOND HALF IS EXPECTED TO SHOW A CONSIDERABLE IMPROVEMENT

* ANTICIPATES SAVINGS IN THE RANGE OF 2 MILLION EUROS FOR FY 2020 IN TERMS OF TRAVEL AND MARKETING COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)