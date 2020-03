March 25 (Reuters) - Atende SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PANDEMIC WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S AND GROUP’S FIN RESULTS IN 2020

* SCALE OF IMPACT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO ASSESS AT PRESENT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SEES MAIN RISKS IN WORSE FIN SITUATION OF ITS CLIENTS, PAYMENT GRIDLOCKS, CANCELLATIONS OR POSTONEMENT OF IT INVESTMENT PROJECTS BY ITS CLIENTS

* SEES CO'S PRESENT GOOD FINANCIAL CONDITION AS SUPPORTIVE REGARDING CURRENT SITUATION