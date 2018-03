March 26 (Reuters) - ATENOR:

* EARLY CLOSING OF THE PUBLIC “RETAIL” BOND OFFER

* FIRST PUBLIC OFFERING OPEN TO RETAIL INVESTORS SUBSCRIBED MORE THAN TWICE OVER

* ACHIEVING MAXIMUM SUM EXPECTED, I.E. 50 MILLION EURO IN TOTAL FOR TWO TRANCHES PROPOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)