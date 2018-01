Jan 22 (Reuters) - ATENOR:

* ANNOUNCES AN INCREASE IN THE AMOUNT OF THE CP/MTN PROGRAMME FOR WHICH BELFIUS BANK IS DEALER AND ARRANGER

* PROGRAMME LIMIT AT EUR 175 MILLION, FORMERLY EUR 150 MILLION

* BELFIUS ALSO RECENTLY COORDINATED THE UPDATE OF THE EMTN PROGRAMME (EUR 150 MILLION) Source text: ID:bit.ly/2BhCSUu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)