BRIEF-Atenor: Limited Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic To Date

* TO DATE LIMITED IMPACT OF HEALTH CRISIS AND LOCKDOWN ON PROJECT DEVELOPMENTS AND EARNINGS

* COVID-19: NO DELAYS THAT CANNOT BE OVERCOME, FOR THE MOST PART, BY END OF CURRENT FY

* DROP IN OFFICE SPACE RENTAL TAKE-UP FROM Q2 MIGHT DELAY SALES OF REAL ESTATE PROJECTS

* SALES DELAY OF REAL ESTATE PROJECTS CAN LEAD TO CARRYOVER OF RESULTS FROM 2020 TO 2021 AND 2021 TO 2022

* SEES COVID-19 IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS AT EUR 0.25 MILLION DURING 2020

* COVID-19 CRISIS COULD CAUSE MARGINAL INCREASE IN CREDIT COSTS OF AROUND 0.5% ON 20% OF ATENOR OVERALL FINANCING POSITIONS

* COVID-19 IMPACT IS LIMITED TO SHORT-TERM CREDITS AND RENEWALS OF LONG-TERM CREDITS

* HAS LIQUIDITY NEEDED TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF PROJECTS IN ITS PORTFOLIO

* ENVISAGES SEVERAL MAJOR TRANSACTIONS DEPENDING MAINLY ON MACRO-ECONOMIC PARAMETERS

* GROWTH PROSPECTS FOR RESULTS IN YEARS TO COME ARE UNDOUBTED

* CAN INDICATE RESULTS FOR CURRENT FY SHOULD PERMIT CONTINUATION OF DIVIDEND POLICY