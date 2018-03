BRIEF-Atenor Public Offering Of Retail Bonds

March 21 (Reuters) - ATENOR:

* PUBLIC OFFERING OF RETAIL BONDS ISSUED IN CONTEXT OF TWO 4-YEAR AND 6-YEAR BOND ISSUES‍​

* ON 26 MARCH WILL LAUNCH ISSUE OF 4-YEAR AND 6-YEAR BONDS FOR MINIMUM AMOUNTS OF €15 MILLION AND €25 MILLION RESPECTIVELY

* NET PROCEEDS OF PUBLIC OFFERING WILL AMOUNT TO €40 MILLION IF MINIMUM AMOUNT IS INVESTED, AND €50 MILLION IF MAXIMUM AMOUNT IS INVESTED

* MAXIMUM AMOUNTS: 4-YEAR BONDS OF €20 MILLION AND 6-YEAR BONDS €30 MILLION

* NOMINAL VALUE OF EACH BOND IS EUR 1000 AND MINIMUM SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT IS ALSO EUR 1000

* 101.50% OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE BONDS FOR THE 4Y TRANCHE

* ISSUE PRICE: 101.875% OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE BONDS FOR THE 6YR TRANCHE

* GROSS COUPONS: 4-YEAR BONDS OF 2.875% AND 6-YEAR BONDS OF 3.500%