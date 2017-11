BRIEF-Atenor sells fourth building on Vaci Greens Complex in Budapest

Nov 15 (Reuters) - ATENOR:

* SALE OF FOURTH BUILDING ON VACI GREENS COMPLEX IN BUDAPEST TO HUNGARIAN PRIVATE FUND

* SALE WILL CLOSE WITH DELIVERY OF BUILDING EARLY IN 2018

* SALE TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CO‘S RESULTS IN TERMS OF PERCENTAGE COMPLETION IN 2017

* TOTAL MARGIN REALISED ON BUILDING D WILL BE LOWER THAN ON SALE OF THREE PREVIOUS BUILDINGS

* WITH SALE OF 2 OTHER BUILDINGS ON CAMPUS SINCE START OF YEAR, TRANSACTIONS WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT CUMULATIVE IMPACT ON 2017 RESULTS

* CO REALISED TOTAL INCOME OF ORDER OF EUR 185 MILLION ON THESE FOUR INITIAL SALES Source text: bit.ly/2ht4H4H Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)