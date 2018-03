March 13 (Reuters) - ATENOR:

* HAS BEEN NOTIFIED THAT THE 10.53% SHAREHOLDING HELD BY SOFINIM IS TO BE ACQUIRED BY A NEW COMPANY‍​

* TRANSACTION WILL BE CONDUCTED AT PRICE OF € 45 PER SHARE

* AS RESULT ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN GROUP IS LEAVING SHAREHOLDING OF ATENOR

* NEW COMPANY'S SHAREHOLDING TO CONSIST OF 3D, LUXEMPART, ALVA AND STÉPHAN SONNEVILLE GROUPS, AND MEMBERS OF ATENOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Source text : bit.ly/2tKo41X Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)