May 7 (Reuters) - Atento SA:

* ATENTO REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS HIGHLIGHTED BY SOLID TOPLINE GROWTH

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH (CCY) OF 3% TO 6%

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RANGE (CCY) 11% TO 12%

"EXPECT A FAVORABLE MACRO ENVIRONMENT COMBINED WITH STABLE REGULATORY FRAMEWORKS WHICH SHOULD SUPPORT GROWTH IN 2018"