BRIEF-Atento Reports Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.21

* ATENTO REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS, HIGHLIGHTED BY REVENUE AND EPS GROWTH

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF 3% TO 6% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 11%-12% FOR FISCAL 2018​

* QTRLY REVENUE $478.3 MILLION VERSUS $442.0 MLN‍​

* ‍NATURAL DISASTERS IN MEXICO AND PUERTO RICO IMPACTED ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q4 BY $0.9 MILLION​

Q4 REVENUE VIEW $508.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S