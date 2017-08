Aug 14 (Reuters) - Atento Sa

* Atento reports fiscal 2Q17 results highlighted by continuation of topline growth

* Revised full-year 2017 guidance, highlighted by improved revenue growth outlook of 5 percent to 8 percent, from 1 percent to 5 percent

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $473.7 million versus $448.6 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: