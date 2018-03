March 29 (Reuters) - Athabasca Minerals Inc:

* ATHABASCA MINERALS INC - ‍CORPORATION HAS BEEN AWARDED A CDN $1.6 MILLION ORDER FOR AGGREGATES FROM A MAJOR OIL SANDS ENTITY​