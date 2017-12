BRIEF-Athabasca Oil Corp Says 2018 Production Outlook Of 38,500 - 41,000 BOE/D

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Athabasca Oil Corp:

* ATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND 2018 OUTLOOK

* ATHABASCA OIL CORP - 2018 PRODUCTION OUTLOOK OF 38,500 - 41,000 BOE/D

* ATHABASCA OIL CORP - CORPORATE PRODUCTION IN NOVEMBER AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 41,700 BOE/D

* ATHABASCA OIL CORP - IN LIGHT OIL DIVISION NOVEMBER PRODUCTION AVERAGED 11,200 BOE/D

* ATHABASCA OIL CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A $140 MILLION 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

* ATHABASCA OIL CORP - LIGHT OIL IS FORECASTED TO ACCOUNT FOR ABOUT 50% OF 2018 CORPORATE OPERATING INCOME WITH NETBACKS OF $28/BOE

* ATHABASCA OIL CORP - TRANSFORMED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK BY BUILDING SCALE AND ACCELERATING CASH FLOW IN BOTH LIGHT OIL AND THERMAL OIL DIVISIONS

* ATHABASCA OIL CORP - ANTICIPATES EXITING 2017 WITH FUNDING CAPACITY OF ABOUT $375 MILLION INCLUDING CASH AND EQUIVALENTS