May 9 (Reuters) - Athabasca Oil Corp:

* Q1 LIGHT OIL DIVISION PRODUCTION OF 10,495 BOE/D (50% LIQUIDS), REPRESENTING 207% GROWTH YEAR OVER YEAR

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.18

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION OF 40,572 BOE/D (87% LIQUIDS), REPRESENTING 52% GROWTH YEAR OVER YEAR

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW LOSS OF $0.01 PER SHARE