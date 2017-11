Nov 27 (Reuters) - Athenahealth Inc:

* ATHENAHEALTH APPOINTS MARC LEVINE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER

* ATHENAHEALTH INC - ‍MARC LEVINE WILL BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE JANUARY 2, 2018​

* ATHENAHEALTH INC - JOHN KANE WILL STEP DOWN AS INTERIM CFO AS OF JANUARY 2, 2018 & CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF BOARD​