BRIEF-Athenahealth names John Kane as interim CFO

July 14 (Reuters) - Athenahealth Inc:
* Athenahealth announces chief financial officer transition
* Says John A. Kane appointed interim CFO
* Karl Stubelis steps down to pursue other opportunities
* Says reaffirms fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Stubelis will continue to support company through reporting of Athenahealth's 2017 Q2 results
* Says has initiated a search to identify a permanent CFO and has retained DHR International to assist in process
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Athenahealth Inc - board intends to reconstitute its audit committee
* Athenahealth Inc - expects to appoint Tom Szkutak as chair, effective with Kane's appointment as interim CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: