BRIEF-Athene Announces Pension Buyout Agreement With Armstrong World Industries

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Athene Holding Ltd:

* ATHENE ANNOUNCES PENSION BUYOUT AGREEMENT WITH ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD - IN AGGREGATE, ARMSTRONG IS TRANSFERRING APPROXIMATELY $1 BILLION IN PENSION OBLIGATIONS TO ATHENE

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD - AAIA AND AANY WILL EACH ISSUE A GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT TO ARMSTRONG AND INDIVIDUAL ANNUITY CERTIFICATES TO APPLICABLE RETIREES

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD - AAIA AND AANY WILL HAVE DIRECT PAYMENT RESPONSIBILITY FOR ALL LIABILITIES COVERED IN TRANSACTION