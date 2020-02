Feb 18 (Reuters) - Athene Holding Ltd:

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $2.42

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $2.21

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES $3,256 MILLION VERSUS $1,178 MILLION