BRIEF-Athene Holding says Under Pension Buyout Agreement With Millercoors, Co's Unit Will Issue Group Annuity Contract To Millercoors​

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Athene Holding Ltd:

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD - ‍ UNDER PENSION BUYOUT AGREEMENT WITH MILLERCOORS, CO‘S UNIT WILL ISSUE A GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT TO MILLERCOORS​

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD - ‍ UNDER AGREEMENT WITH MILLERCOORS, UNIT WILL ISSUE INDIVIDUAL ANNUITY CERTIFICATES TO APPLICABLE RETIREES AND BENEFICIARIES​

* ATHENE HOLDING - ‍ ATHENE ANNUITY AND LIFE COMPANY WILL HAVE DIRECT PAYMENT RESPONSIBILITY FOR ALL LIABILITIES COVERED IN TRANSACTION WITH MILLERCOORS​