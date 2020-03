March 18 (Reuters) - Athene Holding Ltd:

* ATHENE PROVIDES EXPLANATORY NOTE ON RECENT SHELF REGISTRATION STATEMENT

* ATHENE HOLDING - FILED A COURSE SHELF REGISTRATION STATEMENT TO INCREASE STRATEGIC ALIGNMENT AND ELIMINATE ATHENE’S MULTI-CLASS SHARE STRUCTURE

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD - HAS NO PLANS TO SELL EQUITY INTERESTS THROUGH SHELF REGISTRATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: